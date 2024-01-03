Parliament passes 49 bills in 2023, repeals over 1500 old bills since 2014 

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 : Parliament has passed 49 bills in 2023, marking a significant stride in legislative reforms, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said on Wednesday.

Referring to the scrapping of 1562 old, redundant, and archaic laws from statute books since 2014, it said three landmark bills relating to the criminal justice system to ensure victim-centric justice, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 were passed by both the Houses of Parliament during the Winter Session, 2023.

These bills together will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

During the year (January to December 2023) 49 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament and assented to by the President, the Ministry said.

It said September, 2023 marked a “historic occasion” when the nation was gifted a New Parliament Building.

A Special Session of Parliament began from September 18, 2023 in the old Parliament Building wherein discussion on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from the Constituent Assembly ? achievements, experiences, memories and learnings – was held in both the Houses, the Ministry said.

The Prime Minister and other dignitaries addressed Members of Parliament assembled in the Central Hall on 19th September, 2023 and thereafter, the respective Houses started their proceedings in the New Parliament Building.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 was passed giving one-third reservation to women in Lok Sabha and State/Union Territory Legislatures to enable greater participation of women as public representatives in policy making at the national and state levels.

The voting pattern in Lok Sabha remained 454 voting in favour and only 2 Members voting against it. In Rajya Sabha, it was passed unanimously, the Ministry said. (UNI)