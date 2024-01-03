Secretary YSS Ladakh chairs review meet

Khelo India Winter Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Jan 3: Ravinder Kumar, the Secretary of Youth Services & Sports in Union Territory Ladakh, chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming 4th Edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) at Leh here today.

At the outset of the meeting, Dr Stanzin Thakchos, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Secretary presented a detailed presentation on organizing of Khelo India Winter Games.

The Secretary stressed the significance of organizing a remarkable sports event. He also recognized the vital role of sports in the overall growth of young people and the cultural importance of winter sports in Ladakh.

During the meeting, a range of topics related to the event were addressed, such as the suggested locations, practical arrangements, qualifications for participation, as well as promotional strategies. He further mentioned that we are dedicated to ensuring the immense success of the 4th Edition of the Khelo India Winter Games.

“Ladakh Union Territory is gearing up to host the Khelo India Winter Games, showcasing its commitment to organizing a world-class sporting event amidst the challenging winter conditions,” the officer said. “One of the key components of the preparation is the rigorous training and rehearsals of the dedicated team of volunteers who will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the games,” he added.

Joint Director of Youth Services & Sports, Moses Kunzang stated that extreme weather conditions demand a level of coordination and preparedness that goes beyond the ordinary and a time-to-time management plan is designed to meet and exceed those expectations.

“The laying of the sports venues, including ice rings and skiing tracks, is being executed with precision to meet International standards. The measures will not only provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the athletes but will also showcase Ladakh’s capability to host world-class events,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Directors, Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Joint Directors, Chief Engineers, Superintendent Engineers and concerned district officers, while the Senior Superintendent of Police, Joint Director of Information and Public Relations and other officers joined the meeting virtually.