Gangster’s assets worth Rs 100 cr sealed: Noida Police

NOIDA, Jan 3: The Noida Police on Wednesday sealed assets worth around Rs 100 crore belonging to a gangster in latest financial blow to organized mafia in the region, officials said.

The action has been taken against Ravi Nagar alias Ravindra Singh alias Ravi ‘Kaana’ after an FIR was lodged under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters’ Act at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on Tuesday, they said.

A separate FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station in Noida on December 30 in which Nagar, engaged in scrap trading, is among five people accused of raping a woman inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall.

“As part of investigation into the case lodged under the Gangsters Act against scrap mafia Ravi Nagar, a joint team of Beta 2 and Ecotech 3 police stations raided his two companies — Shri Krishna Steels and Prime Processing Tools — where assets worth around Rs 100 crore have been sealed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

Khan said four people mentioned as accused in the case have already been arrested while further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Among the assets sealed during police raid on the premises of two companies are two trucks laden with scrap, 20 empty trucks, two tractors, three motorcycles, 10 computers along with printers and other items found, the police said.

The estimated value of the sealed scrap and other items is around Rs 100 crore, the police added.

Since January 2020, the police have lodged around 150 cases under the stringent Gangsters Act, with almost 50 per cent (72) of them being registered in 2023 alone across Noida and Greater Noida, according to official data.

The police have also attached gangsters’ ill-gotten properties worth around Rs 300 crore in the past three years, the data showed, in a bid to choke the finances for their organized crimes. (PTI)