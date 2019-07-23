Parliament approves Modi Govt’s FY20 Budget

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Tuesday gave its approval to Modi-2.0 Government’s maiden budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying tax proposals aim at redistribution of funds to bring more equitable development.

The Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2019 and the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019 — cleared by Lok Sabha last week — were returned by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after voice vote.

This completed the three stage Parliamentary approval process, which also included a debate on the general budget and working of some of the ministries. (AGENCIES)