Rajnath Singh approves enhancement of awards and cash incentives for NCC cadets

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the increase in the number of awards given to the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) from the existing 143 to 243 as also the cash incentives in various categories.

NCC cadets are now entitled to receive two Raksha Mantri Padaks carrying cash incentive of Rs 30,000 as against one Padak of value Rs 20,000 earlier, four Raksha Mantri Commendations of Rs 20,000 each in place three Commendations of value Rs 15,000 each earlier, the defence ministry said.

Mr Singh has also approved a substantial increase in DG’s commendations from the existing 102 to 200. (AGENCIES)