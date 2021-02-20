Parents, teachers have greater role in controlling substance abuse: Justice Magrey

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: J&K High Court Judge, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today inaugurated seminar cum workshop on ‘World Day of Social Justice’ at Police Auditorium Gulshan Ground.

The day was observed by the J&K Legal Services Authority while organizing a seminar cum workshop on social justice in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority Jammu and J&K Police with special emphasis on “Social and Ethical issues of Drug Abuse”.

The objective of organizing the seminar cum workshop was to raise awareness on the internationally recognized and globally accepted principle of social justice and to find sustainable solutions to the challenges confronting the society and affecting families and communities particularly.

In his inaugural address, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, who is also Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority and Member National Legal Services Authority, lauded the role of all agencies involved in the process of ensuring social justice to the weaker and downtrodden sections, for their tireless and effective efforts.

He called upon all the stakeholders to make collaborative efforts to ensure availability and disbursement of the benefits envisaged under various welfare schemes so that these benefits reach the eligible persons who are in need thereof.

Expressing his views on the glaring issue of drug and substance abuse, which is affecting the youth, of both genders, he underscored the duty of parents and teachers who have a very considerable role in shaping the future of younger generation.

Justice Magrey emphasized the preamble precept of Justice and its manifestation in the social aspect.

On the occasion, the role of legal services institutions, NGOs and police department was also underlined for creating awareness and rehabilitation of victims of drug abuse.

On the occasion, benefits under Laadli Beti Scheme and other Social Welfare Schemes were also conferred upon the beneficiaries by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey along with dignitaries.

DGP (Prisons), V. K Singh in his address shared vital concepts relating to social justice and also his experiences regarding rehabilitation of victims of drug abuse.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma also discussed the concept of social justice, especially that of drug abuse with which we are grappling despite our best efforts.

IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh in his address highlighted the role of police in tackling the drug menace and also the successful working of Deaddiction Centers being run by the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Secretary, Achal Sethi lauded the role of J&K Legal Services Authority, J&K Police and other departments associated in organizing the programme, which according to him is necessary in view of the prevailing scenario.

Registrar Vigilance J&K HC, Sanjeev Gupta; Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, M. K. Sharma and Secretary DLSA Jammu, Naushad Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

The inaugural session was followed by two working sessions.

In the first session Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, spoke on the topic “Role of Educational Institutions in promoting Social Justice”, Ajay Salan, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu spoke on the topic “Implementation of Social Welfare Schemes in pursuit of Social Justice” whereas, Ms. Jyoti Sharma, Advocate spoke on the topic “Role of Legal Services in administration of Social Justice”.

In the second working session Ms. P.D Nitya, SP(North) Jammu spoke on the topic “Role of law enforcing agencies in prevention and management of substance abuse”, Dr. Manu Arora, Head Dept. of Psychiatry, GMC Jammu spoke on the topic “Psychological Impact of Substance Abuse- Treatment and Rehabilitation” whereas, Zorawar Singh, Chairman Team Jammu spoke on the topic “Social Impact of Substance Abuse and Role of Integrated Rehabilitation Centers in Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation of Substance Abuse Addicts”.