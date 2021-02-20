GOC Tiger Division reviews conduct of recruitment rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: General Officer Commanding (GOC), Tiger Division Major General Vijay B Nair reviewed the conduct of recruitment rally here today.

Army Recruitment Rally for various categories of soldiers is in progress under aegis of Tiger Division at Sunjuwan Military Station from February 15 to March 6.

The rally is being organized for the youth of all the ten districts of Jammu Division.

Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Jammu in close coordination with Shivalik Brigade, Civil Administration of Jammu Division and J&K Police is conducting the ongoing rally in a smooth and transparent manner.

The GOC was briefed by Brigadier AP Singh, Commander Shivalik Brigade and Director Recruiting, Jammu about various arrangements including various security, anti-touting and Covid-19 related measures.

This is the first Army recruitment rally in this region after prolonged lockdown and CoVID-19 restrictions.

An overwhelming response from the exuberant youth has been recorded and approximately 40000 candidates have registered online.

The rally is witnessing immense participation from the well prepared local youth of all ten districts of Jammu Division towards joining Indian Army.

COVID-19 protocol is being followed during the rally by all participants and recruiting staff.