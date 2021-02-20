Modi most acceptable leader for minorities: Vibodh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: True work for minority welfare has been done only by the BJP Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and he is most acceptable leader for minorities, stated Vibodh Gupta.

Vibodh Gupta, BJP general secretary and former MLC accompanied by Munish Sharma, J&K BJP All Morcha Incharge and former VC was addressing a meeting of BJP Minority Morcha led by its J&K president, Sheikh Bashir at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here today.

Meeting was attended by all State office bearers, district presidents and district general secretaries of BJP Minority Morcha from the Jammu region. In the meeting various issues were discussed related minority in J&K.

Vibodh Gupta, while addressing the meeting highlighted various schemes of Modi Government especially earmarked for the minority welfare. He said that never in the past, before the Modi Government the public welfare schemes were launched with such a vision to truly uplift their socio-economic status of downtrodden communities and the minorities. He stressed upon all the Morcha leaders that they must enlighten all schemes in front of common and needy people.

Vibodh Gupta further said told that Congress, NC and PDP totally failed to reach common and needy people, but Modi Government reached to the whole community of India as it has worked like a mission and now we need to supplement the effort. “The minority people in J&K are not only feeling safe under the BJP Government but they are also enjoying the benefits of various developmental schemes,” he said.

Munish Sharma reviewed the organizational and other works by the Minority Morcha team especially during COVID- 19 and appreciated the whole work/activities which had been done by Morcha leaders during COVID- 19 like distribution of food kits, masks and sanitizers.

Sheikh Bashir earlier presented details of the works undertaken by Minority Morcha and the achievements of BJP Government for the welfare of the minorities in his welcome address.