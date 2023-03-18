Parents protest against fixing minimum age limit for admission

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: Parents of school children today protested against the new National Education Policy over fixing the age limit for admission in class I.

Under the banner of All Jammu Parents Association, the protest was led by Amit Kapoor at Hari Singh Park, here today.

During the protest, the parents were raising slogans against the new Education Policy and demanding relaxation in the minimum age limit for admission in class I. They said that the children studying in UKG or Upper KG and whose age is one day or two or three months or few days less than 6 years, were not being admitted in first class.

Amit Kapoor said that the age criteria for children should be implemented from nursery or pre-nursery. He said that the children who are studying at present should be admitted in the first class and the new Education Policy should be implemented from UKG.

Amit Kapoor further demanded that the like the Goa Government’s decision of implementing new Education Policy from 2025-26, the J&K Government should also avoid its immediate implementation as lakhs of parents and their children have gone into depression due to not getting admission in the first class.

Amit Kapoor appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to personally intervene in this matter and save future of the children by giving them age relaxation.