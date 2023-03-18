Administration has taken important steps to boost handicraft and handloom sector: Sinha

LG presents UT Level Award to artisans

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presented the UT Level Award to the artisans at Raj Bhavan auditorium today.

The Lt Governor congratulated all the award winners for their commendable service to preserve and promote priceless cultural and artistic heritage.

The Lt Governor said administration has taken several important steps to boost handicraft and handloom sector.

We are committed to provide training, design, technology, financial and other infrastructure support that will significantly contribute to the growth of this sector and earnings of artisans, he added.

The Lt Governor said an unprecedented growth has been recorded in the last three months and this sector has registered Rs 729 crore worth export despite the instability in the global market and it shows the collective efforts of artisans and handicraft department.

More than 3 lakh artisans are registered with the department. Number of steps like enhanced financial assistance, 7% interest subvention, training, assistance to 3000 Self Help Groups and cooperative societies have been taken to accelerate the development of this sector, he added.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the various other efforts of the UT administration such as GI tagging, labeling, brand building, incentives to increase exports and ensure access to the global market.

“The Department has launched e-commerce platforms to empower the artisans,” the Lt Governor said.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, J&K has set a new record in Village Industrial Unit. In the last financial year, 1.73 lakh new jobs were generated under PMEGP alone, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor directed the Department of Handlooms and Handicrafts to develop a mechanism for further increasing the export in the sector and changing the lives of artisans and craftsmen.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce; Vijay Kumar Biduri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, other senior officers of Handicraft & Handloom Department, besides large gathering of awardees and artisans were present.