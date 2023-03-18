Varun lifts boy’s title of District Climbing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: Varun Singh of Bhaderwah won the coveted boys title in the Doda District Sport Climbing Championship, concluded at Sprawling Buds ICSE School Bantalab, here today.

In a close contest with upcoming climbers Goveervind Singh of Doda who is studying in Jammu in Oriental Academy Sr. Secondary School and Piyush Kumar, Varun displayed good technique and temperament to clinch the title. Goveervind and Piyush bagged 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In the sub junior girls, there was a good contest among Aradhya Thakur, Monika Rajput and Aditi Chouhan in which Aradhya emerged victorious, while Monika and Aditi clinched 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In the sub junior boys, the budding climbers competed like seasoned climbers and won the applause of the crowd, wherein Milan Bin Akhter, a diminutive climber from Doda, Bhavish Singh and Ishan Rattan claimed the first three positions respectively.

In all 57 climbers including 18 girls competed for honours in the championship. However, competitions in categories of men, women and girls were not held for lack of adequate participation.

Arti Sharma, Chairperson of Sprawling Buds ICSE School was the chief guest who distributed medals and mementoes among the winners in presence of Ram Khajuria, senior vice president; Sumit Khajurtia, vice president and Shawetica Khajuria, general secretary of Mountaineering Association of J&K and Director of the host School Seema Sharma.

The day-long competition was organized by the Mountaineering Association of J&K under the technical supervision of Shilpa Charak and Arun Deep Singh, both international climbers. The other officials were Sahil Kumar, Kashish Bharti, Vansh Raina, Pratham Padha, Prerna and Ankit Kumar. The competition was sponsored by J&K Sports Council.