Para Commando Died Due To Non-Opening of Parachute During Parvat Prahar Exercise in Ladakh

LADAKH, Sept 11: Para Commando Naik Suraj Pal died due to non-opening of parachute during mountain strike exercise in Leh-Ladakh. Suraj Pal was a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Last week too, a commando was killed in a similar manner during the exercise in Leh sector.

On 29 August also, Para-trooper Naib Subedar Haribir Singh of Para-SF Battalion was killed during an exercise in Leh sector. During this exercise, the para-troopers had to land from the sky through para-jump, but due to some disturbance during the para-jump, the parachute of Naib Subedar Haribir Singh did not open, due to which he could land from the sky. But he fell. He suffered serious injuries after falling on the ground and later died.

Mountain strike exercise

Significantly, on Saturday, in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pandey, the Indian Army tested its operational preparedness through mountain strike exercise in Ladakh. The Indian Army issued a brief statement saying that during his two-day visit to the Ladakh sector, Army Chief General Pandey witnessed the mountain-hit maneuver.

The Indian Army said that during the exercise, the military commanders posted on the border informed the Army Chief about the operational preparedness. General Pandey interacted with the officers and soldiers of the Army and appreciated them for their tenacity and professional standards. (AGENCIES)