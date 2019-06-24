Palga Rinpoche inaugurates Sindhu Darshan Utsav

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 24: Skyabje Choskyong Palga Rinpoche today inaugurated the 4-day Sindhu Darshan Utsav 2019, organised by Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti (SDYS) in collaboration with Ladakh Phanday Tsogspa at Sindhu Ghat Shey.

SDYS Patron Indresh Kumar, Hill Council Dy Chairman Gyal P Wangyal, Councillors, NDMC Mayor Avtar Singh, Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam president Dr Abdul Qayoom and large number of Yatris from different parts of the country were present to grace the occasion. After performing the ceremonial prayers by the monks and Pandit, the Yatris took holy dip in the holy river Indus.

Choskyong Skyabje Palga Rinpoche, in his speech, said that this festival connects people from different faith on one common platform to share love, compassion and respect for each other which is the essence of every religion. He added that different people following different faiths have different ways of performing prayers but all offer prayer for happiness and prosperity of humanity.

Hill Council Dy Chairman Gyal Wangyal, in his speech, said that Sindhu Darshan festival not only brings different people on one common platform but it is also a great boost to Ladakh tourism industry. Urging Sindu Darshan Samiti to extend help to improve the infrastructure at the Sindhu Ghat, Gyal said that Hill Council is doing its best to keep the water neat and clean.

Speaking on the occasion, Indresh Kumar said that this festival conveys a strong message of uniting different religions and faiths on one platform. Another purpose of the festival is to spread awareness about fragile environment and cleanliness “Swatchhta” among common masses, he said and added that this festival will help Ladakh to make economically self sustainable region. He also mentioned about celebrating the 25th Sindhu Darshan in a grand way to make it like Kumbh Mela.

Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam president, Dr Abdul Qayoom said that Sindhu River is the oldest civilization having great history behind and Sindhu Darshan festival helps to bring Ladakh on the global map and Ladakhis are proud of it.

Earlier, presenting the welcome speech, SDYS president Murali Dhar Makhija mentioned that maximum number of Yatris, about 330 in numbers from UP followed by Gujarat with 270 and Chhattisgarh with 80, are participating in the 23rd Sindhu Darshan Utsav.

On the occasion, different culture troupes presented variety of culture programmes showcasing the unity in diversity.