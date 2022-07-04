Pakistani Drone Spotted In J&K’s Samba; Search Operation Underway

JAMMU, July 4: In the breaking update from the Indo-Pakistan international border in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), security forces guarding the country spotted a Pakistani drone in the Samba International border area on Monday. Security forces spotted a drone flying in the Chiliyari area of the Samba district of the Jammu division.

Notably, after hovering over the border area of the Chiliyari village for about 12 minutes, the drone flew back to Pakistan’s side. After the security forces spotted the Pakistani drone in the darkness of the night, forces launched a search operation pertaining to the drone sight, around 05:30 AM on Monday, July 04 to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in the Indian territory. . As of now, the search operation is underway. (Agencies)