Don’t share WiFi, hotspots with strangers: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, July 4: Jammu and Kashmir Police have cautioned people not to provide WiFi or hotspot connection with strangers as that may be used for subversive activities.

Police in central Kashmir’s Budgam district urged Internet users not to share WiFi or hotspot connection with people one is not acquainted with as it may land to legal action.

“Criminals and subversive elements are using WiFi and hotspot of others to communicate with each other and indulge in subversive activities,” the police statement said.

Urging netizens of Budgam to act responsibly, police warned that those citizens who were found defaulting would be dealt by the law.

“It is also requested of all Internet users to keep hotspots or WiFi with strong passwords and change passwords frequently,” the police statement said. (Agencies)