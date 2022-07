EMPLOYMENT 04-07-2022

JYOTI PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, VIJAYPUR

STAFF REQUIRED

1. LEC IN CHEMISTRY 01

2. LEC IN BIO SCIENCE-01

CONTACT ON OR BEFORE 08-07-22

C. NO. 97962-12058

REQUIRED MALE /FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR BANKING, BANNCCAINSURANCE, HOTELS. MALLS AND PVT COMPANIES, FACTORIES,GURDS …ETC

QUALIFICATION : 8TH TO GRADUATION

INTERESTED CANDIDATE CONT ON: 7889791657/9796661061

REQUIRED A COMPUTER OPERATOR

SKILLS REQUIRED -MS OFFICE, ONLINE APPLICATIONS (RTO), FILLING GEM TENDERS, STOCK UPLOAD AND BUSY/TALLY OPERATIONS.

SALARY-10K , NEGOTIABLE

CALL TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE JOB .

CONTACT-9419191174, 7006516025

LOCATION- NARWAL , JAMMU

DEWAN DEVI HR. SEC. SCHOOL

RAJPURA MANGOTRIAN, JAMMU

CONTACT NO: 0191-2549858

HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS TO THE STUDENTS, PARENTS, TEACHERS & SCHOOL MANAGEMENT FOR EXCELLENT BOARD RESULT OF 12TH CLASS SESSION 2021-22

POSITION: 06

DISTINCTIONS: 66

1ST DIVISION: 12

REQUIRED

TEACHERS FOR (HOME TUTIONS)

GENERAL LINE TEACHER TEACH UPTO 10TH CLASSES

TEACHER FOR 11TH 12TH (ALL STREAMS)

CONTACT 7006098872/ 8899952840

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

URGENT REQUIRMENTS. 10TH 12TH, HR FRESHER/ EXP, ELECTRICIAN FRESHER/EXP, MECHANICAL EXP/ SUPERVISIOR, ACCOUTANT, ELECTRICIAN, BSC, HR, COMPUTER OPERATORS, DATA COLLECTION BOY, OFFICE ADMIN,CONTENT WRITER, MARAKETING EXECUTIVE, BTECH MECHANICAL, BSC, MSC BIOTECHNOLOGY, STORE SUPERVISIOR, DISPATCH SUPERVISIOR, FRESHER, SUPERVISIOR, ACCOUTANT, STEWARD, PEON, OFFICE ADMINISTRATION, PAYMENT COLLECTION BOY, SUPERVISIOR FRESHER/ EXP, BSC FRESHER/ EXP, DIPLOMA DEGREE MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL FRESHER/EXP, DRIVER LMV, PEON, ACCOUNTANT, COMPUTER OPERATOR FRESHER/EXP, OFFICE ADMIN, TELE CALLER, SERVICE ENGINEER, FITTER, WELDER CALL 9055055628, 9682684813 ADDRESS GREATER KHALASH FAWARA CHOWK NEAR PETROL PUMP.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

I) HARDWARE ENGINEER – 1 (MALE)

II) BRANCH MANAGER – 1 (MALE)

III) PLACEMENT HEAD – 1 (FEMALE)

IV) SERVICE CENTRE CO-ORDINATOR -1 (FEMALE)

V) MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE – 5 NO.S (M/F)

VI) TELECALLERS/RECEPTIONIST/COUNSELLOR (FEMALE)

VII) SECURITY SUPERVISOR (EX-SERVICEMAN/ARMY)

VIII) SECURITY GUARDS (EX-SERVICEMAN/CIVILIAN)

IX) INDOOR SALE’S EXECUTIVE (SALARY 12K-15K) (M/F)

CONTACT:

BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICES

ADDRESS : H.NO. 669, SECTOR-C, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU

EMAIL: BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

MOBILE NO. 9796733175

JOBS AVAILABLE

SECURITY GUARD – 9,000/- – 12,000/- DAY/NIGHT

COURIER BOY – 11,000 + PET + MOB.

PACKING LABOUR – 11,000/- – 12,000/-

DRIVER CUM SHOP BOY – 10,000/- + ACCOMODATION

COMPUTER OPERATOR (F) – 10,000/-

SHOP BOY – 9,000/-

LAB SAMPLING COLLECTION – 13,000/- – 15,000/-

CONTACT : 7780945182

RANIPARK, NEAR JAIN SCHOOL, KACHI CHAWNI, JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

INTERVIEW MONDAY TO TUESDAY

APPOINTMENT CALL 9086193986

1. COMPUTER OPERATOR – M/F

2. RESTAURANTS STAFF HOSTTESS FEMALE & RECEPTION

3. SALES ASSOCIATE- FLOOR EXECUTIVE, DRIVER.

4. TELE CALLER, COUNSELLOR, ACCOUNTANT.

5. SECURTY STAFF, DELIVERY STAFF, PACKING BOYS.

(PRIVATE JOB OFFICIAL & NON OFFICIAL)

HURRY UP

REQUIRED

REQUIRED HOME TUTOR FOR ENGLISH SUBJECT OF CLASS 9TH . TEACHER SHOULD WRITE AND SPEAKS WELL.

QUALIFICATION: MA IN ENGLISH

KINDLY CONTACT OR WHATSAPP: 9797374757