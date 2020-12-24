Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: The Pakistani army opened heavy fire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Indian troops mounted an effective retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violation from the other side, they added.

“At around 1815 hours today, the Pak army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishnagati sector in Poonch district,” a defence spokesman said. (AGENCIES)