J&K Govt issues list of holidays for upcoming year-2021

Twin Eids among 27 holidays declared across J&K

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday issued a list of holidays for the upcoming year—2021 in the Union Territory.

Holidays in two annexures including holidays to be observed across UT & Provincial holidays, local holidays and restricted holidays.

The note given below in the order, reads that all the Muslim holidays are subject to appearance of moon.

“The holidays listed in Annexure-“A” & ‘B” to this order shall be observed in the Government offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during the calendar year-2021,” the government order issued by Additional Secretary to the Government, Rohit Sharma, under number 1159-JK(GAD) of 2020, dated 24-12-2020, reads.

The 27 holidays to be observed across UT include Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birthday, Republic Day, Mahashivratri, Shab-i-Miraj, Nauroz, 1st Navratra, Baisakhi, Birthday of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Ramanavami, Juma-tul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr, Buddha Purnima, Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, Eid-ul-Azha, Independence day, Ashoora, Janmashtami, Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday, Mahanavami, Dussehra, Eid-i-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW), Friday following Eid-i-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW), Accession Day, Diwali, guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday, Christmas Day.

According to the list, there are four provincial holidays for Kashmir province and three for Jammu province while eight local holidays in Jammu districts and four restricted holidays. (AGENCY)