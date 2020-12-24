Govt constitutes 5-member committee to institute best teacher award in educational institutions across J&K

SRINAGAR: The government on Thursday constituted a five-member committee for instituting best teacher award in schools, colleges and universities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee for examining the proposal regarding instituting Best Teacher Awards for Teachers/teaching faculty in Schools/Colleges/Universities in the UT of J&K,” the order states.

As per the order, Principal Secretary to the Government Housing and Urban Development Department, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Administrative Secretary to the Government, School Education Department and Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department shall be its members while Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Department shall be its member convenor.

The committee has been asked to submit its final views and recommendations by or before 15 January. (AGENCY)