CB Jammu charge-sheets accused for producing forged documents before Court

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu on Thursday produced chargesheet against a man for producing forged documents before the Court.

Crime Branch Jammu produced charge-sheet against accused- Pawan Kumar Sharma, son of Dharam Chand of H. No. 65 Vaidya Colony, Bani District Kathua in case under sections 193, 196/RPC P/S Crime Branch, Jammu for his involvement in keeping and producing fake and forged Driving license before the JMIC Bani while disposal of traffic Challan under section 3/181 MVA by SHO P/S Bani.

The accused happened to be the driver of Vehicle (Trax Jeep). The instant charge-sheet has been produced before the Court of Munsif Judicial Magistrate Ist Class Bani for Judicial determination, the statement said.

A copy of order passed by the Ld. Munsiff JMIC, Bani District Kathua was received in the Crime Branch, Jammu for necessary action under law. The contents of the communication revealed that while conducting trial of a traffic challan titled State V/s Pawan Kumar Sharma, the violator Pawan Kumar Sharma submitted his original Driving License before the JMIC, Bani, on perusal of which the Hon’ble Court observed some cuttings and over writings which raised suspicion about the genuineness and authenticity of the licence, it added.

On this, a preliminary verification was initiated in Crime Branch, Jammu and during the course of verification it was found that the accused had produced his fake and forged Driving license before the JMIC Bani for disposal of traffic Challan.

Accordingly, the statement added that a formal instant case was registered in the Crime Branch, Jammu. During the course of investigation record pertaining to the case was obtained and seized from the Court of JMIC, Bani. Moreover, for authentication of genuineness of the Driving License, a report was called from the issuing authority Motor Vehicle Department Mainpuri (UP) which revealed that the Driving License was not issued by the said authority and was fake and forged. (AGENCY)