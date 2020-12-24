Awantipora police seizes huge quantity of banned camouflage uniform items

SRINAGAR: Acting on specific information about the business of banned camouflage uniform items, Police on Thursday claimed to have seized huge quantity of banned uniform items at Larmoh Awantipora.

Spokesman in a statement said that acting upon the specific information, search of the house belonging to Abdul Rehman, son of Sonauallah Dar of Larmoh Awantipora was conducted and during search officers were able to seize huge quantity of banned camouflage uniform items.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was running the business of banned uniform items and without any valid permission or registration of business enterprise, police said, adding that in this regard, a case under FIR number 197/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Any role of the arrested person for providing these banned uniform items to the militants is being investigated and shall be dealt accordingly under relevant laws. (AGENCY)