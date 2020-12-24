Chetan Sharma appointed new chairman of selectors; Kuruvilla and Mohanty in panel

AHMEDABAD: Former India pacer Chetan Sharma was on Thursday appointed chairman of the senior national selection panel by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked Abbey Kuruvilla and Debashis Mohanty in the five-member team.

The new panel was formed on the sidelines of the BCCI’s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.

The selection panel also has former India players Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh. (AGENCIES)