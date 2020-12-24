Zydus Cadila seeks Govt nod to start Phase-III clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said its vaccine against COVID-19, ‘ZyCoV-D’, has been found to be safe and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials, and the company is seeking regulatory approval to commence Phase-III trials.

The company’s “plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, ZyCoV-D, was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials. The company is now planning to initiate Phase III clinical trials in around 30,000 volunteers upon receiving necessary approvals,” Zydus Cadila said in a statement. (AGENCIES)