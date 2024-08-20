Pakistan conducts successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile

Rawalpindi, Aug 20: The Pakistani military on Tuesday conducted the successful training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, the army said.

“The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability,” the army said in a statement.

The military provided no further technical information.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations. The Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed towards this achievement.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the achievement.

In May, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of the Fateh-II Guided Rocket System having a range of 400 kilometres. (PTI)