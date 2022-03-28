Pak using drugs as tool to spoil our youth: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh

JAMMU, Mar 28: General-Officer-Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Monday alleged that Pakistan was using drugs as tool to spoil the youth of India.

Addressing a public gathering during the Mendhar festival close to the Line of Control in Poonch district, the General said, “Mendhar festival has cleared that people in forward villages are heading towards development and peace.”

But, the enemy (Pakistan) is unable to digest this prevailing peace and harmony close to the border, he noted.

Lt General Singh said, “Earlier, the enemy was smuggling weapons and terrorists but now, it is using drugs as a tool to spoil our future generation.

“An attempt is being made to make our youth drug addicts, but we must pledge to foil all their nefarious designs with collective efforts. All members of the society must fight against drug abuse initiated by the neighbouring country,” he added. (Agencies)