Chief Justice Administers Oath Of Office To Newly Appointed Additional Judges Of High Court

JAMMU: Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L), Justice Pankaj Mithal on Monday administered the oath of office to two newly appointed judges- Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi as additional judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the Court Room of Chief Justice at Jammu.

With the elevation of two judges, the strength of Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 15 Judges including the Chief Justice.

The Oath taking ceremony was physically attended at Jammu by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary while as Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Mohan Lal attended the oath ceremony virtually from Srinagar.

The proceedings of the oath taking ceremony were conducted by Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who read the contents of the notification received from Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice, the Warrants of Appointment issued by the President of India and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the oath of office to two newly appointed Judges. (Agencies)