Pak-sponsored terror, Jihadi acts biggest external security challenges: Reddy

NEW DELHI: Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and jihadi activities are the biggest external security challenges for the country, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Addressing a conference of chiefs of the Anti Terrorist Squads (ATS), organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Reddy said terrorism has been a major challenge for the country, a curse for any civilised society and the biggest obstacle to modern development.

Pakistan-sponsored, cross-border terrorism and jihadi terrorism are the biggest external security challenges for India but the country has always been capable of meeting such challenges, he said. (AGENCIES)