Modi Govt has zero tolerance for militancy: Shah

MANESAR: Terming militancy a “curse” for any developing or developed society, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the nation is fighting a decisive battle to eliminate cross-border militancy once and for all.

He described militancy as a roadblock for the growth and development of the people of a country and India has been fighting the longest battle in the world against cross-border militancy.

The government, Mr Shah said, has taken a bold decision to abrogate Article 370 for establishing lasting peace in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has zero tolerance for terrorism, he said.

National Security Guard is a force which is fully capable and equipped to safeguard the Nation from militancy, upholding the zero tolerance policy of the government, the Home Minister said.

Addressing the 35th raising day of the force, he paid tributes to the NSG martyrs who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

He expressed pride and confidence in the force saying that it has always upheld its motto of ‘Sarvatra, Sarvottam, Suraksha’.

NSG is always prepared and ready to protect the nation, whether in attacks like Akshardham, 26/11, Pathankot airbase or any other anti-hijack, bomb diffusion operations.

The HM also presented medals for gallantry and exemplary service to NSG commandos and their family members on the occasion.(AGENCIES)