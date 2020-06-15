Pak shelling: Villagers near LoC in Uri shifted to safer place

SRINAGAR: Hundreds of villagers were shifted to safer places following ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in Uri sector in north Kashmir district of Baramulla which has claimed the life of a woman, injured several others and damaged several structures recently.

There are eight to ten civilian villages at Zero-Line which are under the direct fire of Pakistani Army in Uri sector, official sources said on Monday.

They said due to heavy shelling by Pakistani troops in the Silikote area on the LoC, 23 families were shifted to Bandi which is safe.

The families were given accommodation in the quarters of NHPC at Bandi, where they are being provided food and other families, they said. Similarly, sources said, residents of another border village Hatlingoo, were shifted to main town Uri.

About the allegation of people living in border villages, they said about 40 community and individual bankers will be constructed where the villagers could take shelter in case of Pakistan shelling.

However, they said the detailed report for construction of these bunkers have been forwarded to Government and approval is still awaited. They said people are living in scattered villages which are not connected by road.

However, efforts are always being made to reach them in case of any emergency. About the allegation of the people that Army is closing gates when there is shelling from across the LoC, sources said there is no restriction for the movement of local residents.

However, they said, for security reasons security forces are checking the identity of entering or leaving the areas near LoC. Sources said recently Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and target civilian and forward military posts at several places in Uri sector.

A woman was killed and several others were injured and a number of structures damaged due to shelling. Indian troops also retaliated and hit Pakistan forward posts, they said.

India and Pakistan agreed for a cease in 2003 on International Borders (IB) and LoC in the Jammu and Kashmir. However, Pakistani troops have time and again violating the ceasefire on IB and LoC. (AGENCIES)