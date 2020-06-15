COVID-19: Pilgrimage low key affair, final darshan of Shivlingam on August 3, says Mahant Giri

SRINAGAR: Announcing that pilgrimage to the Holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas will be a low-key affair this year keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of holy silver mace of Chhari-Mubarak, on Monday said social distancing, even the duration of the yatra is curtailed to 2 to 3 weeks only, will be a great challenge.

He said extraordinary situation demands extraordinary measures and if there is spike in cases in the weeks to come, then performing rituals connected with annual pilgrimage at Holy Cave or any other desired place would only be possible taking aerial route only.

However, Mahant Giri announced programme for performing age old traditions associated with the annual yatra. He told a group of journalists that Chhari Mubarak, holy Mace of Lord Shiva, will leave Dashnami Akhara after performing Chhari Punjan on July 25 on the occasion of Nag Panchami for holy cave where final darshan will be performed on August 3, Shravan Purnima (Rakshabandan).

He said as per the age-old traditions, rituals namely ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ that mark the commencement of annual Yatra shall be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ (Vyas-Purnima) that falls on July 5, 2020.

In reply to a question, Mahant Giri said that this year Yatra is going to be a low-key affair keeping in view of Covid-19 pandemic . He said the greatest challenge would be managing the social distancing amongst the pilgrims who will come from across the country and workers in the langars even if Yatra is curtailed to 2-3 weeks.

“The Yatri Niwas located at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu has also been converted into Covid Care Centre, he said adding so accommodating the yatris could be another issue. Doctors, health official and workers have been tirelessly working to treat covid-19 patients since the outbreak. Availability of health care during yatra could be also an another challenge.

When asked how would the rituals will be performed at different place enroute to holy cave, Mahant Giri said in case we continue to witness spike in cases in the weeks to come, then performing rituals connected with annual pilgrimage at Holy Cave or any other desired place would only be possible taking aerial route.

He said he was sure that Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the State Administration have been working collectively to devise a mechanism to conduct this year’s yatra that will be safe for everyone. He said this extraordinary situation demands extraordinary measures.

He said he has sent a communication to Lt Governor G C Murmu and urged him to make all the necessary arrangements to preserve the age-old traditions and to take the appropriate preventive measures for the safety and security of the Sadhus accompanying Holy Mace.

” If the situation allows, Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to historic Shankracharya Temple, also known as Takhat Suliman, on July 20 and next day to Sharika Bhawani Temple on the Hill top Kooh-e-Maran, where the shrine of Hazrat Mehboob-ul-Aalam and Gurdwara Chatipadshahi are also located. Later Chhari Sthapana will be performed on July 23 at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashmani Akhara in the civil lines.

He said after performing Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on July 25, Mahant Giri shall carry the Holy Mace to Holy Shrine to have ‘Darshan’ on ‘Shravan-Purnima’, on August 3. He also advised Sadhus who intend to join Chhari-Mubarak check with his office before planning and starting from their hometown.

Mahadev Gir said the Dashnami Akhara Trust Srinagar shall make all the arrangements like yester years for Sadhus coming from across the country for annual pilgrimage for their food and comfortable stay at Akhara Building, Budshah Chowk, Srinagar, he said. (AGENCIES)