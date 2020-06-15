Govt begins search for next RINL chairman

NEW DELHI: The Government has started the process to select the next chairman of steel-producer RINL, according to a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) notification.

P K Rath, the current chairman of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) is scheduled to retire in May 2021. He assumed the position in September 2018.

However, the chairman of a public sector undertaking can get an extension upon the government’s approval.

The PESB, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, is responsible for the selection and placement of chairman, managing director or chairman-cum-managing director, and functional director in public sector enterprises (PSEs) as well as in posts at any other level as may be specified by the government.

According to a PESB notification, the appointee would be accountable to the company’s board of directors and Government of India. The person would be responsible for the efficient functioning of the company and for achieving its corporate objectives and performance parameters.

While the minimum age of an applicant should be 45, he or she must be a graduate with a good academic record from a recognised university or institution, it said.

In terms of experience, the applicant should have adequate experience at a senior level of management in an organisation of repute. Applicants with experience in finance, marketing and production will have added advantage.

The notification also said a person working with state PSEs or private sector companies can also apply for the post, but he or she should be working at a board-level position.

While an applicant from the central government or all-India services can also apply, if he or she conveys unwillingness in joining the post after the interview is held, the person would be debarred for a period of two years for being considered for a board level position in any central PSE.

The same will happen if the person does so after issuance of the offer letter, it said.

The age of superannuation is 60 years, and the last date to submit entries is August 20, 2020. (AGENCIES)