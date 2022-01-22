Pak flag seized along IB in J&K’s Samba

JAMMU, Jan 22: Amid heightened security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, a small Pakistani flag was seized along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials here said. The flag tied to a balloon landed inside the Indian Territory at Raguchak village of Ghagwal sector, the officials said.

They said the flag had apparently flown to this side from across the border and was found stuck in barbed wire after the balloon punctured. A police party rushed to the scene and recovered the flag, the officials said, adding some Pakistani mobile phone numbers were found written on a paper attached with the flag.

An investigation is on into the incident, officials said.

Security has been beefed up across the Union Territory to ensure peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day functions. (Agencies)