Home Minister Amit Shah releases first-of-its-kind District Good Governance Index for Jammu and Kashmir

Delimitation has started and soon elections will be held. I’ve given assurance in Lok Sabha that as soon as the situation becomes normal in Jammu and Kashmir, statehood will be given back to J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Jammu, Jan 22: Home Minister Amit Shah released a first-of-its-kind District Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon. The event will also see Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha deliver addresses.

“Several development works are being done in Jammu and Kashmir. Record number of tourists visited J&K this year. People are receiving direct benefits from the government scheme,” Shah said.

The District Good Governance Index of Jammu and Kashmir was prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in pursuance of the announcements made in the ‘Behtar e-Hukumat – Kashmir Aelamia’ resolution adopted in July 2021.

