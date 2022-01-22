PM Modi asks DMs to make plans for taking govt benefits to people in time-bound manner

New Delhi, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked districts magistrates of various districts to work on time-bound targets.

“We have to reach 100 per cent saturation between service and facilities for each district with a time-bound target and create a roadmap of short visions for districts that can be completed in next two years,” the Prime Minister said in an interaction with district magistrates via video conferencing.

He further asked the DMs to plan 10 such tasks that can be completed in the next three months which improve the ease of living of people.

“Similarly, plan five such tasks that you can club with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the PM added.

PM Modi also asked districts magistrates to find the hidden potential of their respective districts.

The ‘One district, one product’ is based on the potential of districts, the PM noted.

“It should be a mission for you to give your district a national and global image,” he said.

The Prime Minister also urged district magistrates to implement ‘Vocal for Local’ in their respective districts. “For this, you will have to identify the skill of your respective district and make the value chain stronger,” he said.

“India is undergoing a silent revolution in digital infrastructure advancements which should reach every nook and corner of these aspirational districts,” the Prime Minister said.

He also said that the government has identified 142 districts from 22 states that lag behind in one or two parameters of the aspirational district. “We have to work in same collective approach here also, like we do in aspirational districts,” the PM said. (Agencies)