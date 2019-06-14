Pak anti-graft body arrests ex-Prez Zardari’s sister in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top anti-graft body has arrested sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari in a case related to money laundering through fake bank accounts, a media report said Friday.

Faryal Talpur, 61, was arrested by the officials of the National Accountability Bureau from in Islamabad, days after the anti-graft body apprehended her brother and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Zardari on Monday.

The Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected the two leaders’ bail plea in connection to a high-profile case of money laundering allegedly through fake banks accounts.

In its orders, the court allowed the NAB to arrest Zardari and Talpur. The brother-sister duo now have the option of appealing the order in the Supreme Court. (AGENCIES)