Display credits, titles of serials in Hindi, regional languages also: I&B Min to channels

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote Indian languages, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all satellite TV channels to display the casting, credits and titles of Hindi and regional language serials in the respective languages also.

It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that several Hindi and regional language TV channels display the casting, credits, titles of Hindi and regional language TV serials only in English, an official statement said.

This practise tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials or programmes, it said. (AGENCIES)