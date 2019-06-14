‘Most young fathers ignore own health for kids’ wellbeing’

MUMBAI: Ahead of the international fathers’ day coming Sunday, a survey has found that a vast majority of fathers neglect their own health and pay more attention to their children’s future.

Though fathers worry about their health, only 19 percent take proactive action to remain healthy, private insurer Future Generali said Friday quoting a survey on over 1,300 young fathers across seven cities.

“As the study indicates, fathers often end up sacrificing their own health goals while providing the best for their children,” said the survey, which also reveals that 68 percent of Indian fathers are working six days a week putting in an average of 7-9 hours of work.

“With changing lifestyles, fathers are concerned about their health but feel they are not able to do enough about it,” the survey said.

Significantly, as much as 85 percent of those polled said their career doesn't allow them to have a work-life balance.