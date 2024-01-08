Over Rs 67 lakh penalty imposed on two stone crushers for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Jan 7: Over Rs 67 lakh penalty was imposed on Magnum stone crusher and SK Stone crusher for illegal mining in Ujh River here today.

The penalty was imposed by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Rajinder Singh after measurement of large number of pits around the stone crushers from where the minor mineral was excavated and lifted for processing.

The DMO informed that earlier several complaints and video of illegal excavation with the help of heavy JCB chain machines by the these stone crushers surfaced on the social media.

Taking cognizance of the matter, team of mineral guards was deputed by DMO to collect the data and evidences after capturing geo-tagged photos and videos of all the illegal mining sites around the stone crushers.

After calculating the penalty, notices were served upon owners of stone crushers to deposit whole amount in seven days positively besides strict warning for adhering to rules and guidelines of Geology and Mining department.

The DMO further informed that regular operations are being conducted in the Rivers- Ujh, Ravi, Tarnah, Bhini, Sahar, Mager and other local Khads where mineral leases and stone crushers. He said strict action shall be initiated for illegal mining.