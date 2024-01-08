Marheen village women gang up against drug peddlers

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Jan 7: The local women took initiative to control the growing drug menace like Chitta at village Sanjwan Chagwal, tehsil Marheen near here and put a check on drug abuse to secure their children from falling in its dragnet.

Worried over growing drug menace in the area, a group of women decided to control it as some drug peddlers and drug addicts drawn from other district and neighboring State of Punjab frequently moved from village to purchase drugs like Chitta from local dealers. Most of the time, the drug peddlers abuse the villagers threatening them of serious consequences if they opened their mouth against their activities.

The women said that they informed the local police but did not get fruitful results. “Ultimately we decided to raised a group on the pattern famous Gulaboo Gang and maintained a strong vigil in the area”, they added.

They said a group of village women took sticks in their hands and set up a naka at the entry of village. They started verification of unknown persons entering in the village and stopped the entry of suspicious persons or drug addicts. The women said that they handed over some persons to police drawn from Samba, Hiranagar and Punjab area coming to purchase Chitta from Raju Gujjar and other drug dealers. The women demanded stern action against the drug dealers and peddlers, so that drug menace is eradicated once for all. Otherwise villagers will take some more strict measures. They also alleged that a police Naka was setup at Khanpur Chowk, but it was also withdrawn by police the reasons known to police authorities.

They said that the women in other parts of UT should follow this and save their children from growing drug menace which will ruin the society as a whole.