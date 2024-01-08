Missing man found hanging; family alleges murder

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 7: A missing man was found hanging from a tree in forest area near SMVDU road Manthal, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Tikri, here today, while family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered.

According to the police report, Ajit Kumar (35), son of Nanak Chand, resident of Dinga Aamb Dabi Kathua, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area near SMVDU road at Manthal, under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased was missing since September 29, 2023 and a report in this connection was also registered in Police Post Tikri on November 4, 2023.

While elaborating, Police said that deceased Ajit Kumar was a driver by profession and he along with his two friends had come to Tikri where their Xylo car met with an accident. While his friends left for home, Ajit Kumar stayed there for getting the car repaired.

However, he neither returned home nor his whereabouts could be traced after that and today his decomposed body was found in a forest area near SMVDU road.

The body was spotted by some locals who informed the Police following which Incharge PP Tikri along with a police team reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of Udhampur District Hospital.

Family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered and Police should properly investigate the case. In this regard, Rehambal Police have initiated inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC.