PI ordered into conduct of Asst Director FCS&CA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 7: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has ordered Preliminary Inquiry into the conduct of Sheikh Enayat, Assistant Director, FCS&CA, Doda, in light of allegations leveld against the officer by his wife.

According to an order in this regard, Ashok Kumar, Joint Director, Directorate of FCS&CA, Jammu, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to conduct Preliminary Inquiry into the conduct of Sheikh Enayat.

The Inquiry Officer shall submit his report with specific recommendations to the Administrative Department through Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, within a period of 30 days.