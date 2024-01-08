SSP Samba terminates 2 cops from service

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 7: For prolonged absence from their duties, Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) Samba, Benam Tosh has terminated one under suspension Selection Grade Constable, who was also involved in firing and assault case at Hatli Kathua and disengaged one habitual absentee SPO on the recommendation of Enquiry Officer.

Police said the stern departmental action of removal/ disengagement has been taken after the delinquent cops didn’t pay heed to series of signals to resume duties, attendance notices and show cause notices served upon them as also published in newspapers but showed no interest to serve any more in the department.

Moreover, enquiry officers had also recommended their removal, termination in their findings after conducting enquiries under rules, police said.

Police further said the under suspension selection grade Constable Joginder Singh has been removed from service in terms of Article 128 of J&K CSR, as he had been absconding from duty for the last ten months continuously. During his absence, he was also involved in case FIR No. 340 /2023 U/S 307, 323, 452, 504, 506 IPC 3/35/27 Arms Act PS Kathua.

The SPO Bachan Lal, has been disengaged on the recommendation of Enquiry Officer for being habitual absentee, remaining absent for six months during the year 2023 and even did not resume duties till date, police said.