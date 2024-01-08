VBSY makes significant impact across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 7: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra made a significant impact across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering community engagement and awareness about Government initiatives.

In Kathua District, the urban leg of the Yatra unfolded in MC Billawar’s Municipal limits, attracting diverse participants.

Engaging sessions on flagship schemes provided a platform for direct interaction with department representatives, enhancing understanding among prospective beneficiaries.

In Rajouri, the VBSY gained momentum, driving the implementation of government schemes and ensuring comprehensive development.

An Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van played a pivotal role in communicating and creating awareness about these initiatives, engaging local communities and equipping them with the necessary knowledge.

The transformative impact of the PM SVANidhi scheme on resilient street vendors was showcased during the Yatra in Anantnag.

Stories from Mattan to Qazigund exemplified how financial aid under PM SVANidhi has reshaped lives and businesses, bringing hope to street vendors.

District Pulwama witnessed the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra weaving a narrative of positive transformation.

Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans traversed villages, delivering the visionary message of the Prime Minister and the mission behind the Yatra.

Ramban District buzzed with festival-like enthusiasm during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, where the district administration actively engaged residents in Maitra.

Stalls set up by Government departments showcased welfare schemes, with attendees hearing a pre-recorded video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav, and local PRIs actively participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, engaging 400 individuals on key aspects of national development initiatives.

The Yatra emphasized progress and development, contributing to the overall welfare of the region.