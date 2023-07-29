Over 9000 pilgrims undertake Machail Mata Yatra in 5 days

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 29: The revered Shri Machail Mata Yatra has achieved a momentous milestone, with over 9,000 devotees undertaking the sacred pilgrimage to the Machail Mata Temple within just 5 days since its commencement on July 25, 2023.

The yatra, set to conclude on September 5, 2023, has garnered an overwhelming response, witnessing an impressive number of pilgrims before the highly anticipated holy Charri Yatra from Jammu to Machail, scheduled for August 18.

According to official reports, a total of 9,393 devotees, comprising 4,672 males, 3,059 females, and 1,662 children, have travelled from various parts of the country to seek blessings at the revered shrine of Mata Chandi Machail, who is believed to grant wishes and bestow divine blessings.

DC Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav, expressed his delight at the immense response to the yatra, highlighting the unwavering faith people from all over the country have in the deity of Mata Chandi Machail.

He also emphasized the positive impact of the yatra on the socio-economic conditions of the Padder area, urging pilgrims to maintain the sanctity of the place by being mindful of cleanliness and hygiene.

To facilitate the devotees during the yatra, the District Administration of Kishtwar has undertaken various measures, including the installation of a first-of-its-kind 30 Kw hybrid Solar Power Plant, a 4G Airtel tower, and electricity to Machail Village, enhancing the experience for both the pilgrims and the local community.

In addition, the authorities have arranged facilities such as the Tent City at Machail, Yatri Bhawan, Sapphire Guest House, and Luxury Mushroom Tent at Gulabgarh to accommodate and host the devotees during their pilgrimage.

Devotees are encouraged to visit the official website, www.shrimachailmatayatra.com, to access comprehensive information related to the Shri Machail Mata Yatra.