J&K HC decides to recommend Adv Qadri to SC collegium

Confirmation of Justice Rahul Bharti soon

Evaluation process initiated for Wani

Neeraj Rohmetra

Jammu, July 29: Collegium of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has cleared the name of Advocate Mohsin Qadri for appointment as Judge and the formal recommendation is likely to be sent to Supreme Court Collegium and Law Ministry shortly.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR, “the collegium meeting held under Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and attended by Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Atul Sreedharan has cleared the name of Advocate Qadri two days back”, adding, “there is already one vacancy in the High Court created due to retirement of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey. Further, there was also one Judicial Officer vacancy in anticipation of forthcoming retirement of Justice Mohan Lal Manhas in November this year”.

“The collegium also discussed in detail the case of senior most Judicial Officer Mohammad Yousuf Wani, who is presently on deputation as member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar. Wani is likely to be inducted against the vacancy to be created post retirement of Justice Mohan Lal Manhas”, sources said adding, “the collegium has constituted a committee for the same and also initiated the evaluation process.”.

Source further added, “the recommendation of Advocate Qadri will be done shortly by the collegium while that of Wani will be initiated after the conclusion of the evaluation process, which is likely to take some time”.

Simultaneously, sources pointed, “the collegium has also initiated the process for confirmation of Justice Rahul Bharti, who is presently posted as Additional Judge. All the documents pertaining to his confirmation including the important judgements delivered by Justice Bharti, will be shortly sent to the Supreme Court Collegium and the Union Law Ministry”.

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has a sanctioned strength of 17 judges including 13 Permanent Judges and 4 Additional Judges.

Presently, the High Court has 12 Permanent Judges including Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh. Other Judges include Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.