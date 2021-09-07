Over 69.51 cr COVID vaccine doses provided to States, UTs

New Delhi, Sept 7: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that over 69.51 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to the states and union territories so far through the Central government (free of cost channel).

The ministry also informed that over 5.31 crore unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

“As many as 69,51,79,965 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, 77,93,360 doses are in the pipeline,” the statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

“5,31,15,610 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered,” it further stated.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced from June 21

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs. (Agencies)