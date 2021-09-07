PM Modi greets Israeli counterpart on Jewish New Year

New Delhi, Sep 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah.
Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year.
Modi said in a tweet, “Warmest wishes to Prime Minister @naftalibennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today. (Agencies)

