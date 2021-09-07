Employment Sept 7, 2021

NGO JOB
District Promoter
Block Promoter
Village Promoter
Bank job
Amazon job
Ngo promoter
All Number= 9596509200,
6006187030, 6005692117
H.No. 72 Rani Talab Road,
Digiana Jammu
Required
Required Following Staff for Devika Automobiles (Authorized Dealer of Hero Moto Corp. Ltd.)
One Service Manager (Mechanical Engineer)
Two Floor Supervisors
One Store Manager
One Store Helper
Billing Executive
One Senior Technician
Candidates should have minimum experience of Two Years in Automobiles Sector
Please Contact Devika Automobiles Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Road Greater Kailash Jammu.
9086085859, 9906210651
Mail Your CV on (devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Civil Engg (5 No.) 10k to 15k
2. Electrical Engg (10 No.) 15k
3. Accountant (5 No.) 12k to 15k
4.GNM / BSC Nursing (6 No.) 15k
5. Delivery boys for Jammu, Gangyal, Nagrota, Rajouri, Shakti Nagar, Doda (20 No.) 11K + petrol charges
Mob. 7051531025
Gandhi Nagar
Wanted
Office Manager
with some knowledge of accounts.
Contact:- 9086929594, 7006467588
Wanted
Delivery Boy
For Tiffin Service
work hours 3-4 hours only.
Part Time work
for further details contact
6006066708
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, Receptionist,Office Coordinator with Computer known
2. BE Civil Engg. Highway and Tunell Project Manager Exp 10 to 15 year
3. B.Tech in Mechnical Engg, Boomer Machine Operator and knowlage machine Equipments Exp 7 to 15 years.
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300.
VISHWA BHARATI COLLEGE
OF EDUCATION
UDHEYWALLA, JAMMU
Pin : 180018
Contact : 0191-2555054, 9419117728
REQUIRES STAFF
Lecturer : History and Hindi
Qualification : MA/M.Sc in relevant subject with M.Ed
Apply with full bio-data along with passport size photograph last date of submitting application is 21st September 2021.
Email: vbce.principal@gmail.com
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
TEACHERS REQUIRED
For Teaching Bio-Science upto
11th Class = 1
Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 7-9-2021 or 8-9-2021 from 9 AM to 1 PM
Minimum qualification M.Sc
Health for all clinic
Trikuta Nagar Jammu
Sec No. 1A Est Extention opp highway Megamart
Required Female
Paramedical Staff
9419065646
9622136757
Interview Timing 10:30 to 11:30
Urgently
Required
Organic Barnyard requires a man who can cut & clean Jatka, Chicken, fish, desi chicken etc.
Address – Channi Himmat
Contact No.
9086161817, 7889871192
Salary- Negotiable
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Job profile: Account Assistant
Qualification: B.Com, M.Com
Experience: Above 1 Yr.
Preferable Male, Salary Negotiable
Walk-in: 17/7, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact : 9596752155
Interview Timings : 12:00 pm onwards
VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL UDHEYWALLA, JAMMU
Pin : 180018
Contact : 0191-2505885, 7051002018, 7051401040
requires staff
PGT- ECONOMICS, ACCOUNTANCY, BUSINESS STUDIES, PHYSICAL EDUCATION- Post Graduate in relevant field with B.Ed
Music Teacher – Graduate in Music with 2 years teaching experience.
Dance Teacher- Graduate with 2 years teaching experience.
Computer Assistant – BCA/MCA
PRT- Graduate with B.Ed
TGT-Social Science, Sanskrit-
Graduate/Post Graduate with B.Ed
Lab Assistant – B.Sc with 2 years experience
Apply with full bio-data along with passport size photograph, last date of submitting application is 15th September 2021.
Email : vbpsjammu@gmail.com
Editorial
Concept of tourist villages
Second dose of vaccination