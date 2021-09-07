Employment Sept 7, 2021

NGO JOB

District Promoter

Block Promoter

Village Promoter

Bank job

Amazon job

Ngo promoter

All Number= 9596509200,

6006187030, 6005692117

H.No. 72 Rani Talab Road,

Digiana Jammu

Required

Required Following Staff for Devika Automobiles (Authorized Dealer of Hero Moto Corp. Ltd.)

One Service Manager (Mechanical Engineer)

Two Floor Supervisors

One Store Manager

One Store Helper

Billing Executive

One Senior Technician

Candidates should have minimum experience of Two Years in Automobiles Sector

Please Contact Devika Automobiles Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Road Greater Kailash Jammu.

9086085859, 9906210651

Mail Your CV on (devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Civil Engg (5 No.) 10k to 15k

2. Electrical Engg (10 No.) 15k

3. Accountant (5 No.) 12k to 15k

4.GNM / BSC Nursing (6 No.) 15k

5. Delivery boys for Jammu, Gangyal, Nagrota, Rajouri, Shakti Nagar, Doda (20 No.) 11K + petrol charges

Mob. 7051531025

Gandhi Nagar

Wanted

Office Manager

with some knowledge of accounts.

Contact:- 9086929594, 7006467588

Wanted

Delivery Boy

For Tiffin Service

work hours 3-4 hours only.

Part Time work

for further details contact

6006066708

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Receptionist,Office Coordinator with Computer known

2. BE Civil Engg. Highway and Tunell Project Manager Exp 10 to 15 year

3. B.Tech in Mechnical Engg, Boomer Machine Operator and knowlage machine Equipments Exp 7 to 15 years.

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300.

VISHWA BHARATI COLLEGE

OF EDUCATION

UDHEYWALLA, JAMMU

Pin : 180018

Contact : 0191-2555054, 9419117728

REQUIRES STAFF

Lecturer : History and Hindi

Qualification : MA/M.Sc in relevant subject with M.Ed

Apply with full bio-data along with passport size photograph last date of submitting application is 21st September 2021.

Email: vbce.principal@gmail.com

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

For Teaching Bio-Science upto

11th Class = 1

Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 7-9-2021 or 8-9-2021 from 9 AM to 1 PM

Minimum qualification M.Sc

Health for all clinic

Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Sec No. 1A Est Extention opp highway Megamart

Required Female

Paramedical Staff

9419065646

9622136757

Interview Timing 10:30 to 11:30

Urgently

Required

Organic Barnyard requires a man who can cut & clean Jatka, Chicken, fish, desi chicken etc.

Address – Channi Himmat

Contact No.

9086161817, 7889871192

Salary- Negotiable

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Job profile: Account Assistant

Qualification: B.Com, M.Com

Experience: Above 1 Yr.

Preferable Male, Salary Negotiable

Walk-in: 17/7, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact : 9596752155

Interview Timings : 12:00 pm onwards

VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL UDHEYWALLA, JAMMU

Pin : 180018

Contact : 0191-2505885, 7051002018, 7051401040

requires staff

PGT- ECONOMICS, ACCOUNTANCY, BUSINESS STUDIES, PHYSICAL EDUCATION- Post Graduate in relevant field with B.Ed

Music Teacher – Graduate in Music with 2 years teaching experience.

Dance Teacher- Graduate with 2 years teaching experience.

Computer Assistant – BCA/MCA

PRT- Graduate with B.Ed

TGT-Social Science, Sanskrit-

Graduate/Post Graduate with B.Ed

Lab Assistant – B.Sc with 2 years experience

Apply with full bio-data along with passport size photograph, last date of submitting application is 15th September 2021.

Email : vbpsjammu@gmail.com