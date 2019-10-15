Over 50 Lakh benefitted under Ayushman Bharat: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts made in the health sector as India achieved a major milestone of providing benefit to over 50 Lakh people under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

In a Twitter missive, Mr Modi said, “An important milestone in the journey of creating a healthy India! It would make every Indian proud that in a year, over 50 lakh citizens have benefited from free of cost treatment thanks to Ayushman Bharat.”

He said apart from curing, this scheme is empowering several Indians.

Launched exactly a year ago in 2018, Ayushman Bharat is world’s largest health insurance scheme, which aims to provide easy access to medical facilities to over 10.74 crore poor people in the country.

Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya (PM-JAY), 16,085 hospitals have been empanelled and over 10 crore e-Cards issued.

Nearly 17,150 Health & Wellness Centers have become operational across the country under the scheme. (agencies)