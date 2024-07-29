Over 4.65 lakh pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine, surpass last year’s record

SRINAGAR, July 29: The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir in this year’s yatra has crossed 4.65 lakh, surpassing the total number of pilgrims who visited the naturally formed ice lingam last year.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

According to officials, over 7,500 pilgrims paid obeisance at the 3,880 metre high cave shrine on Monday. This has taken the number of pilgrims this year to 4,66,342 as against 4.59 lakh pilgrims last year.

“As many as 7,556 pilgrims performed the yatra on Monday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the 31st day of the annual yatra,” the officials said.

The officials said 4,364 male pilgrims, 1,791 female pilgrims, 148 Sadhus and one Sadhvis were among those who paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

Over 1,100 security forces and 106 children also performed the pilgrimage.

As per the officials, there have been two deaths — a sevadar from Haryana and a pilgrim from Jharkhand — in this year’s yatra. Both the deceased suffered cardiac arrest along the Baltal route in June.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. (Agencies)